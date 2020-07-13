Fronted by The Repair Shop host Jay Blades, the new show will delve into the stories behind the items restored in the Repair Shop, and finds out more about the show's team of craft experts.

So when is it on? And what makes it different to The Repair Shop? Here's everything you need to know.

When is The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain on?

Viewers will be able to get their Repair Shop fix every day, as The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain airs weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One.

Who is the presenter on The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain?

Presenter Jay Blades (BBC) BBC

The Repair Shop original Jay Blades returns as host for the spin-off series.

Speaking to Radio Times about the spin-off, Jay couldn't help but gush about his new role, saying: "I absolutely love working on The Repair Shop, and for me, it's always been about the personal stories behind the items."

He added: "The new series has made me fall in love all over again, the history is just so powerful and if you close your eyes you actually feel like you’ve been transported back to a moment in time."

How is Fixing Britain different to The Repair Shop?

Like, The Repair shop the spin-off series will feature the comforting and often emotional moments that come with members of the public restoring some of their most prized possessions to their original state.

However, The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain will dig a little deeper into restorations at Britain’s most famous workshop. It will explore the untold stories of ordinary people, as we learn how these objects shaped our past and influenced the way we live our lives today.

A journey through the history of the heirlooms will cover everything from espionage and World War One to immigration and mid-century modern design, as each episode explores a different theme.

The series will also offer audiences the opportunity to find out a little more about the experts they’ve come to know and love.

Rob Butterfield, Director of Programmes at Ricochet, said: “The whole team is incredibly proud of The Repair Shop and it’s always wonderful to see family heirlooms restored to their former glory by our team of craftsmen and women. The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain celebrates the stories of ordinary people rather than the historical tales of Kings and Queens so it’s been an absolute joy to share those with viewers.”

The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain is on BBC One at 4.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.