Who narrates The Repair Shop on BBC One?

BBC series The Repair Shop has become a sleeper hit for the channel, with the public loving the feel-good nature of Jay Blade’s heirloom restoration show.

While six series of The Repair Shop have aired on BBC Two and BBC One so far, the show has been narrated by two different actors over the course of its run – but who are they?

Here’s everything you need to know about the narrators of The Repair Shop.

Who narrates The Repair Shop?

In fact, the series has had two different narrators. Bill Paterson served as the voice of The Repair Shop’s fifth series, which is 40 episodes long. He also narrated the first series and its Christmas specials, back when it aired on BBC2.

Paterson is a veteran Scottish actor with numerous high-profile screen roles under his belt. In the cinema, he’s appeared in Nic Roeg’s Roald Dahl adaptation The Witches, and the 2006 film Miss Potter. On TV, he was recently seen in the BBC’s hit sitcom Fleabag, playing the father of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s heroine.

For series two to four of The Repair Shop, the narration was courtesy of Robert Pugh, the Welsh actor most recognisable to many for his turn as Craster in Game of Thrones.

The Repair Shop, which films in Sussex, asks people to get in touch if they have treasured heirlooms or objects that have been broken or damaged beyond normal repair. Successful applicants bring their items in, where a specialist restores them to their former glory.

The series is presented by Jay Blades, a furniture restorer who also co-hosts Money For Nothing on the BBC, and has made appearances on Celebrity MasterChef and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

The Repair Shop on BBC One.