From Puffins to a donkey saddle and a magic lantern, The Repair Shop team will be doing their utmost best to restore some prized possessions as the year comes to a close.

So, when can viewers tune into The Repair Shop Christmas special this year? Read on for everything you need to know!

What time is The Repair Shop 2024 Christmas special on?

The Repair Shop 2024 Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Eve (24th December) at 8:15pm.

What will the experts restore in The Repair Shop 2024 Christmas special?

In this festive episode, the team of experts at The Repair Shop are back creating more Christmas magic.

This year, there are two giant Puffins gifted to a special children's bookshop. Dominic Chinea and Brenton West have been tasked with returning the beloved birds back to the bookshop in time for Christmas, which they have been at the centre of for over 50 years.

Elsewhere, Will Kirk, Kirsten Ramsey and Mark Stuckey are faced with their own festive challenge of reviving a miniature Christmas village that lights up a family home where over 30 foster children have been looked after.

Suzie Fletcher is tasked with restoring a donkey saddle that has been handed down through four generations of farmers.

And finally, three sisters hope that electrical whizz Mark Stuckey can restore their magic lantern projector that's over 100 years old and has been at the centre of their family's Christmas Eve tradition.

The Repair Shop at Christmas is coming to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Eve.

