What time is the Repair Shop 2023 Christmas special on?

The Repair Christmas 2023 Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 24th December at 8pm.

The episode will see Jay Blades and his team of experts including

The items being brought to the barn include a mechanical Christmas cake dating back to the 1940s, a Caribbean steel pan that gives the yuletide celebrations a tropical twist, Santa decorations made from paper and a record player.

While the experts tackle the restorations, the team also create some incredibly personal Secret Santa gifts, which they'll exchange with one another leaving some of the experts speechless.

As the items are returned to their grateful owners, the spirit and excitement of the season is shared by all.

The team previously put out a call to the show's fans to send in their beloved treasures for the Christmas episode.

Shared to The Repair Shop's Instagram page, restorer and wood expert Will Thirk said: "Ho, ho, ho! Well, it's not really Christmas yet, but it will be soon. We are casting for Christmassy items at The Repair Shop.

"So, if you have anything Christmassy at home that needs fixing, please get in touch."

The Repair Shop 2023 Christmas special airs on Sunday 24th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm.

