In a surprise twist, Simon Cowell was given the first vote - the deciding vote has been left up to him thus far this week - and even more surprisingly he didn’t back The Neales. Cowell had been notably moved by their performance, sounding choked up when he praised their voices. But opted to give his vote to groovers Boyband. While Alesha and Amanda concurred that it was the hardest decision yet, with the latter saying there was a place for both of them in the final, the two opted to back The Neales. David struggled to decide - the audience’s cheers all but drowned him out - before he too backed The Neales and confirmed their place in the final.

It’s a night of celebration for the two victors, but it was a night of shock exits, too. Marc Metral and his ‘talking’ dog Wendy placed fourth even after Cowell had tipped them for the win. And The Kanneh-Masons, having dazzled with another faultless classical performance, placed fifth. Despite his best efforts on rollerskates, magician Jeffrey Drayton could only manage second-to-last on the night.

Sunday night’s final sure is looking tough. Cowell has marked Isaac out as a dark horse, while Alesha is staying true to her Golden Buzzer act Entity Allstars. But there’s still one more semi-final to go and a Wildcard to be announced. So, as the advert promises, anything can happen.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Friday at 7:30pm on ITV