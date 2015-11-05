The moment Gary Neville finds out his own club has a "dodgy Sky box"
The Sky Sports pundit discovers that Salford City, the football club he owns, doesn't even pay for a Sky subscription
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville finds himself in an awkward position in BBC1 documentary Class of 92: Out of Their League – when he finds out his own football club doesn't pay a penny for its "dodgy" Sky subscription.
Salford City chairman Karen Baird breaks the news to the new owner, telling him that they still have a "dodgy Sky box" and don't pay anything to watch Sky Sports.
"It ain't gonna look great is it?" Gary points out. "Gary Neville of Sky Sports with a dodgy Sky box...”
Thankfully, having a pundit as your new owner does have its advantages. "Let me speak to Sky about it," Neville says.
Fancy sorting us a free Sky subscription while you're at it Gary?
Class of 92: Out of Their League continues Thursday 5th November at 9pm on BBC1