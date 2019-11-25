Think one-part Stars in Your Eyes and three-parts Black Mirror, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities in disguise to belt out tunes in a bid to impress our judges and the audience, who have no idea who will be performing.

While the identities of our celebrities are being kept tightly under wraps, we’re starting to get our first glimpse at the disguises they may be wearing after a series of teaser trailers.

As well as advertising during The X Factor: Celebrity and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, The Masked Singer UK’s Twitter page has now revealed who we can expect.

More like this

Brace yourself for the mirrored fox, the unicorn, the octopus, the sunflower and the blue monster, amongst others.

The UK’s first edition of The Masked Singer sees Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Ken Jeong and Davina McCall as judges turned detectives as they try and work out who is behind the mask.

The global popularity of The Masked Singer has attracted genuine A-listers taking part – Donny Osmond, Gladys Knight and T-Pain all starred in the American version, while Ryan Reynolds made an appearance in the Korean edition – so expect big names.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer launches on ITV in 2020