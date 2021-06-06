Exclusive – The Masked Dancer winner Louis Smith reveals surprising fact about his Carwash costume: ‘It was exhausting’
The costume might have looked easy to dance in, but it wasn't.
Published:
During last night’s The Masked Dancer final, Carwash was crowned the winner of the first ever series.
But even better than that, viewers at home finally got to see who was under the blue and red costume, and it was none other than Olympic star Louis Smith.
The fringed costume looked extremely effective when Louis was dancing, but there was some extreme difficulty behind it.
Speaking about his Carwash costume, Louis told RadioTimes.com: “If you dance with 100 per cent energy, Carwash came alive. If you were giving it like 80 per cent it just didn’t work – your movements kind of got lost in it.
“Carwash was fun because it required everything every night. So yeah, it was exhausting because it weighed so much. It was such a heavy costume. It was that heavy, the wardrobe department had to get a table in my dressing room to lay it on. But once you put it on, that weight was evenly distributed.”
Louis wasn’t the only one with the a pretty tricky costume, as Bonnie Langford admitted she had some issues with her Squirrel get-up too.
She told RadioTimes.com: “The head was huge! It was much bigger than I anticipated. It was quite heavy. They tried to make it as light as possible once they put it on me – I said I needed the child size, but it was done!”
Bonnie continued: “The costume was thick as hell, it was crazy! It was fine from the waist down, I just had trousers, boots, but my hairy tummy which was really thick, and I had all these straps everywhere to make the tail a bit like a heavy backpack… So, yeah, it took a bit of getting used to! There were a lot of things that first I wanted to try and do, but I couldn’t do them because of the restrictions of the costume.”