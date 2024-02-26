The jurors know it’s a fake trial being re-enacted for TV, but what they don’t know is that there is an entire other 12-person jury recreating the trial in a room next door.

Of course, the crucial question will be: will the two different juries reach the same verdict? And if not, well, what does that say about our jury system?

If you're wondering which true case the two juries will hear, then read on for everything you need to know about the Channel 4 legal experiment.

More like this

What is The Jury: Murder Trial? Legal experiment explained

The Jury: Murder Trial. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

The Jury: Murder Trial will re-stage an entire, real murder trial from the original transcripts in front of 24 jurors to see if they can reach the same verdict when shown the same evidence.

The case itself involves John Risedale (played by Sam Alexander), who killed his wife by attacking her with a hammer. He maintains that he "lost control" and is, therefore, not guilty of murder – but will the jurors believe his version of events?

Andy Vasey and Dan Warner, Creative Directors, 4creative, said: "The show is an innovative true crime experiment that gives the public an insight into the British jury system.

"Our campaign spotlights how, for example, a juror being hungover or tired might be as likely to sway a verdict as the facts of the case.

"With one trial and two juries, it's fascinating to see whether the same verdict will be reached by both."

When is The Jury: Murder Trial on TV?

The Jury: Murder Trial will air on Monday 26th February at 9pm on Channel 4.

The Jury: Murder Trial will air on Monday 26th February at 9pm on Channel 4. Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.