The news was revealed during the broadcast of the 2018 VMAs, with Montag, Pratt, Partridge and their co-stars Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt (Spencer's sister), Justin Bobby and Frank Delgado, in attendance. The show's lead Lauren Conrad, however, was nowhere to be seen – and it is as yet unclear whether she will feature in the new season.

Whitney Port and Kristin Cavallari were also absent, although the former did send a cryptic tweet about the revival...

According to Deadline, the new series will follow the personal and professional lives of some of the stars of the original series alongside a string of new faces. It is set to debut in 2019.

In 2016, Conrad hosted The Hills: That Was Then, This is Now, a reunion special in which the cast pulled back the curtain on the "reality" show (even more so than its infamous finale, in which the camera panned to reveal that they were filming on a set), discussing their "fakest" storylines and when and where producers intervened to spice up the drama.

More like this

Here's hoping the show returns as an all-out soap opera next year.

Advertisement

The Hills: New Beginnings is set to debut on MTV in 2019