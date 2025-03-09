Judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller had an incredibly tough decision to make, and for the final, the potters were tasked with creating Greek amphoras and tackled a surprise second challenge.

But after all was potted and painted, it was 43-year-old James from Belfast who was crowned the winner of The Great Pottery Throw Down 2025.

After hearing he had won, James said: "I can't believe it. I won. It's an absolute dream come true to win. It seems like a fairy tale.

"And seeing my family there as well, for them to experience that moment with me, it's just really special. I have met some incredible people and some amazing potters, and we are going to be in touch for a long time. It's just lovely.

"It is the perfect ending to this chapter in my life now. It has been life-changing being on the show, it really has."

James with his winning trophy. Patch Dolan Photography

A tearful Keith said: "It was the hardest hardest decision we have had to make for some years. Honestly, the three of them were just absolutely sublime. What they gave us in the final was incredible.

"It wasn’t just really good making but it was honesty, it was passion, and it was that message coming through with clay."

While fellow judge Rich added: "Wow, that was a toughie. I don't think we have had a final that has been that close.

"So, ultimately, we went with our heart, and James's Amphora was incredible - the skills that Potter has are the skills I aspire to have myself."

The Great Pottery Throw Down is available to watch on Channel4.com.

