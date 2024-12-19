The first task saw the stitchers take on a handmade advent calendar which would represent their personality.

It was H who came top of the tree with that task, and he even found time to teach the cast the 5,6,7,8 routine, too!

The Great British Sewing Bee.

Next up, the contestants had to rework a child's onesie and turn it into a costume of their choosing.

Again, it was H who won that task, with his cute reindeer (albeit one which looked pregnant), but he faced firm pressure from Charlotte, whose starry costume was close to winning.

While it looked like H was going to sweep the competition, the third task proved very different.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The celebrities had to make an outfit to measure, which would be inspired by their favourite Christmas number one.

It's safe to say all of the contestants pulled it out of the bag on this occasion, but it was Kellie's stunning red jumpsuit, inspired by Wham!'s Last Christmas which was a firm favourite.

As a result, Kellie Bright was named the winner of The Great Christmas Sewing Bee 2024!

The Great Christmas Sewing Bee airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 19th December at 9pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.