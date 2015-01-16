"I've been doing The Escape Artist, Broadchurch, Gracepoint... this evening I am going to smile god dammit"

"Ask what you like Graham, I'm going to smile. See, look, this is my 'red carpet ready' pose."

"The socks help. They really make me smile."

"Yes, Graham, it is slightly starting to hurt..."

"Yes, I am actually close to tears..."

"Phew, yes, put the camera on someone else... *breathes* *rubs cheeks*"

"Oh forget it. I can only manage about half a smile now"

"Why not just film something chirpier..?"

See The Graham Norton Show tonight at 10:35pm on BBC1