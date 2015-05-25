Grumpy impressionist Andrew Fleming returns, praised by the judges for his no holds barred criticism of the industry he's so keen to break into. We do love a moaner, don't we? Dancers Ruby Red are also hitting the stage, and given how difficult it was to predict just how many layers of clothing the ladies were going to lose last time, tonight's performance should keep us guessing once again.

Brother and sister act Emily and Billy England return for more terrifying rollerskating action. With Emily's head swung mere centimetres from the floor during their initial audition, their risk-filled routine is sure to have you screaming at the TV all over again.

Plus, there's not one but two Golden Buzzers taking to the stage. Singer and Casio organ player Lorraine Bowen is back, no doubt with another culinary-inspired song to entertain us. Hey, it might not be Shakespeare, but I still haven't got The Crumble Song out of my head. Alesha Dixon's dance troupe Entity Allstars are also going to be doing their thing with X Factor star Lauren Platt's brother Lewis among the group.

And if that wasn't enough, there's Cally 'The Wonderdog' who is being given another chance to try and burst the most balloons in one minute.

Silly? Yes. But bound to be darn right entertaining. And, of course, tonight us viewers get the chance to vote for the two acts who will make it through to this Sunday's final.

Here's this evening's full line-up:

Andrew Fleming: impressionist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_T-0RJ0N6gg

Becky O’Brien: singer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r15EnMojfew

Billy and Emily England: rollerskating duo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heTu_u8WqTY

Côr Glanaethwy: choir

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8jVrWQZmYs

Entity Allstars: dance group (Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer act)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfaXgOUGA_0

Henry Gallagher: singer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXFgtkhWLgM

Lorraine Bowen: singer/entertainer (David Walliams' Golden Buzzer act)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=51JSTXhfx3c

Mitch and Cally 'The Wonderdog': attempting to break the world record for the number of balloons popped in one minute

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnVkyFY4K9I

Ruby Red Performers: dance group

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGkI0ysGerk

