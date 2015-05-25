The first BGT semi-final goes from grumpy impressions to Golden Buzzers via cheeky burlesque
David Walliams and Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzers appear in the first live show alongside the Ruby Red dancers and that terrifying rollerskating duo
Tonight's first Britain's Got Talent semi-final sure packs a punch when it comes to variety, as singers sit alongside impressionists and a dog trying to break a world record.
The semi-finals have been criticised in the past for being too formulaic, with a dance act usually starting the show and a singer rounding out the night's performances. ITV hasn't confirmed the order of tonight's show so we may see that arrangement once again, but you can't deny that this opening line-up offers more than just a couple of crooners stood in front of a mic stand.
Grumpy impressionist Andrew Fleming returns, praised by the judges for his no holds barred criticism of the industry he's so keen to break into. We do love a moaner, don't we? Dancers Ruby Red are also hitting the stage, and given how difficult it was to predict just how many layers of clothing the ladies were going to lose last time, tonight's performance should keep us guessing once again.
Brother and sister act Emily and Billy England return for more terrifying rollerskating action. With Emily's head swung mere centimetres from the floor during their initial audition, their risk-filled routine is sure to have you screaming at the TV all over again.
Plus, there's not one but two Golden Buzzers taking to the stage. Singer and Casio organ player Lorraine Bowen is back, no doubt with another culinary-inspired song to entertain us. Hey, it might not be Shakespeare, but I still haven't got The Crumble Song out of my head. Alesha Dixon's dance troupe Entity Allstars are also going to be doing their thing with X Factor star Lauren Platt's brother Lewis among the group.
And if that wasn't enough, there's Cally 'The Wonderdog' who is being given another chance to try and burst the most balloons in one minute.
Silly? Yes. But bound to be darn right entertaining. And, of course, tonight us viewers get the chance to vote for the two acts who will make it through to this Sunday's final.
Here's this evening's full line-up:
Andrew Fleming: impressionist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_T-0RJ0N6gg
Becky O’Brien: singer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r15EnMojfew
Billy and Emily England: rollerskating duo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heTu_u8WqTY
Côr Glanaethwy: choir
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8jVrWQZmYs
Entity Allstars: dance group (Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer act)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfaXgOUGA_0
Henry Gallagher: singer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXFgtkhWLgM
Lorraine Bowen: singer/entertainer (David Walliams' Golden Buzzer act)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=51JSTXhfx3c
Mitch and Cally 'The Wonderdog': attempting to break the world record for the number of balloons popped in one minute
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnVkyFY4K9I
Ruby Red Performers: dance group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGkI0ysGerk