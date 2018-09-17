But in a dramatic twist, the special's finale had to be completely re-shot because of some underhand tactics on the part of Bez and Rowetta’s team.

Without spoiling the ending, show presenter Charlie Ross told the latest issue of Radio Times: “Suffice to say I had to refer to the Bargain Hunt rulebook. I think it’s the first time in history that we’ve had to look at it.”

Executive producer Paul Tucker added that Bargain Hunt has had “various things go wrong” on the show during its 18-year run – but nothing like this.

“We had to deliver this show quite quickly after we filmed it, and of course we weren’t expecting to have to do the ending again,” said Tucker. “Although it wasn’t expected, it certainly added an interesting twist and another layer to the show. I guess it’s what you might expect from a bunch of rock ‘n’ rollers.”

Bargain Hunt is on Friday 21st September at 12.15pm on BBC1

