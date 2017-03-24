Red Nose Day 2017 – full Comic Relief TV schedule

Lord Alan Sugar, who Morgan regularly spats with, bought himself a 70th birthday present and donated what is thought to be around £25,000 to the cause.

Look at the pure joy in his eyes.

Gary Lineker had contributed too...

I'm in for £2K if you wear it all day? https://t.co/2JfySnl2M8 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 22, 2017

And Holly Willoughby...

She just did. £1k. And her husband is a bloody Gooner! https://t.co/bnS6xYKtln — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 22, 2017

It's safe to say Piers was not best pleased.

I've taken a photo in a Spurs shirt. It made me puke. @Lord_Sugar will tweet it tomorrow.

£50k goes to @comicrelief. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 23, 2017

Now let's see how long this brief respite actually lasts...