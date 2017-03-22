“In support of Red Nose Day, I have begrudgingly agreed to stop tweeting, writing, broadcasting and just generally running off at the mouth for 24 whole hours. As you can imagine, this doesn’t come naturally and I anticipate some relentless taunting (I’m looking at you, Gary Lineker…)” Morgan writes on his official JustGiving page.

“If the British public raises £50,000, I will shut up to an even greater degree... by wearing a Spurs shirt” he adds.

“So if you would like to see me suffer a great humiliation for a great cause, sponsor me now.”

More like this

Lineker has already taken the bate...

And Lord Sugar – who Mmorgan regularly spats with – has called it the "bargain of the century".

Even Holly Willoughby has forked out to banish the GMB host:

Advertisement

So, what are you waiting for? If you’ve always wanted to silence Mr Morgan – or seek revenge for his Premier League tweets – you’d best get giving.