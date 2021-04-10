Exclusive – The Circle 2021 winner on their game plan: “I have a lot of regrets!”

Natalya Platonova became the latest winner of The Circle, after catfishing as paratrooper Felix for the two and a half weeks.

Fresh out of the Channel 4 show, she has admitted she has some “regrets” when it comes to the character she decided to create, despite it landing her a whopping £100K cash prize.

“I have a lot of regrets,” she exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

“At the end I was up and down quite a lot, but after I saw Scott (who played Dot), I was like, ‘Ok, we’re all playing a game!’ That was kind of the boost I needed.”

Military policewoman Natalya joined The Circle on day 5 as Felix, a male paratrooper. Within days, she had formed a relationship with Manrika and they became The Circle’s boyfriend and girlfriend – something that caused mixed responses from fans.

It’s no surprise Natalya was “terrified” to finally meet the 24-year-old recruitment consultant, who was very much real.

“You’ve never seen a more nervous woman. I think there was just verbal diarrhoea coming out. I don’t know what I said. I was so scared,” Natalya explained.

Channel 4

Luckily the pair were able to hash things out and Natalya says there’s no “bad blood” between them.

So much so, she’d still be keen on going quad biking with Manrika on a Sunday, as Felix promised.

“I’d love to!” she laughed.

With all the drama out of the way, and Natalya £100k richer, she must have big plans for her winnings.

During the semi-final, all contestants were made to give a speech about why they deserved to make it all the way.

Channel 4

Felix revealed that he wanted to open a bootcamp for children, so does Natalya hope to do the same?

“That was Felix’s idea,” she said. “That is actually what I’d do if I left [the military], but I’ve still luckily got my job so I’m going to do something boring like buy a house!”

The Circle S3 is available to catch up on All4 now.