From Mark Labbett dressing up as the titular Alice to Anne Hegerty becoming the Queen of Hearts, the fancy dress is out in full force as The Chase stars prepare to take on their next celebrity contestants.

The Chasers are returning to ITV1 on Christmas Day for the first of two festive specials, kicking off with an Alice in Wonderland-themed episode .

Mrs Brown's Boys star Danny O'Carroll and singer Charlotte Church are among those heading on The Chase on Christmas Day, while the likes of Olympic champion Sir Bradley Wiggins and TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya will appear on the Boxing Day glamour special – which Paul Sinha and Darragh Ennis teased during RadioTimes.com's exclusive live Q&A for The Chase.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Chase's festive specials.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When do The Chase Christmas specials air?

Three episodes of The Chase will be airing over the Christmas period, starting with the fancy dress episode on Christmas Day at 5pm on ITV1.

It will be followed on Boxing Day by the second festive episode, airing at 6pm on ITV1.

Meanwhile on New Year's Eve, The Chase: The Bloopers will be airing on ITV1 at 6:30pm.

The Chase Christmas specials line-up

Paul Sinha as The White Rabbit on The Chase Christmas special. ITV

Taking on the formidable Chasers for the ITV show's upcoming Christmas Day special are Mrs Brown's Boys star Danny O'Carroll, TV medic Dr Zoe Williams, Coronation Street's Sair Khan and singer Charlotte Church.

As for the episode on Boxing Day, the likes of 'Allo 'Allo's Vicki Michelle, TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox and Olympic champion Sir Bradley Wiggins will be making their debut on The Chase in the hopes of winning money for charity.

The Chase Christmas specials trailer

ITV1 is yet to release a trailer for the upcoming festive specials, however RadioTimes.com did share an exclusive first-look at the Chasers in their Alice in Wonderland costumes from the Christmas Day episode.

Shaun Wallace on The Chase Christmas special. ITV

The Chase Celebrity Christmas specials air on Sunday 25th December at 5pm and Monday 26th December at 6pm on ITV1. Check out what else to watch this festive season with RadioTimes.com's Christmas TV 2022 guide.

Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.