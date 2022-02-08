A host of stars will be attending the glittering event at the O2 Arena tonight (Tuesday 8th February) in the hope of bagging one of the coveted BRITs trophies.

The BRIT Awards 2022 are almost upon us, and if you'd like to be part of the action, then look no further.

This year, the ceremony will be hosted by comedian and The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan, who takes over from Jack Whitehall, who has stepped down from hosting the event after four years.

There’s also an exciting line-up for the awards ceremony, with the likes of Dave, Ed Sheeran and Holly Humberstone set to perform.

US rapper Doja Cat was scheduled to perform at the event, but was recently forced to pull out. The Say So star tweeted that "numerous members" of her crew "both on and off stage" had the virus.

Viewers can decide to tune in from home, with ITV broadcasting the event live on 8th February.

But, for those who wish to watch it up close, tickets are available for the ceremony.

Here's how to get tickets for The BRIT Awards 2022.

How to get tickets for the BRIT Awards 2022

Holly Humberstone is the winner of the BRITS Rising Star award 2022

The BRITs 2022 will take place on 8th February 2022 at The O2, Peninsula Square, London, United Kingdom SE10 0DX.

Tickets went on sale on Thursday 20th January 2022, and are now available to be purchased by the public.

They can be bought from the official BRIT Awards site here.

The BRIT Awards will air on ITV on Tuesday 8th February. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

