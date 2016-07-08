The soundtrack is provided by Brit artist Jamie N Commons who has adapted his new single Not Gonna Break Me especially, along with developing the music for the BBC Olympics 2016 titles.

Also featuring in the full-length film is an Armadillo...

And some human animals as well...

Clare Balding returns to lead the BBC's Olympic coverage in August along with presenters Gabby Logan, Hazel Irvine, Mark Chapman and Jason Mohammad.

Throughout the Games, both BBC1 and BBC4 will be broadcasting full Olympic coverage from 1pm until 4am every day.

In addition, at 9:15am BBC2 will broadcast a four-hour replay of the BBC1 coverage from the night before – although there will also be a ten-minute highlights package available via the BBC Sport website. Meanwhile, BBC Radio 5 Live will broadcast live Olympics coverage every day from midday to four o'clock in the morning.

Rio 2016 begins with the Opening Ceremony on Friday 5th August and ends on Sunday 21st August