The Answer Trap’s Anita Rani: “There are enough men that present quiz shows”

Countryfile’s Anita Rani has said that there are “enough men” fronting quiz shows and that “there’s space for more women to be hosting them” ahead of her new presenting gig The Answer Trap.

Rani is the host of Channel 4’s brand new daytime quiz show The Answer Trap, which challenges two teams to sort answers into a series of lists for the chance to win big money.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Rani said that she’d “always loved” quiz shows and wanted to present one for some time.

“I’ve said and mentioned it in a few interviews, ‘Ooh I’d love to do a quiz’ and so finally it happened,” she said. “It feels like a good thing to do and I think there’s enough men that present quiz show, so it’s time some women got in on the action.”

When asked whether that was a motivation behind signing up for the show, she said: “I mean, no. My motivation was just I want to present a quiz show but it’s very obvious that there’s space for more women to be hosting them.

“We have got Victoria Coren Mitchell [Only Connect], who does an amazing job, Sandi Toksvig [QI], obviously, and Anne Robinson is about to do Countdown, which I’m really excited about, and she did Weakest Link as well.

“It wasn’t my motivation but it’s nice that I’m in that space that is so dominated by men,” she added. “And I did get a nice congratulatory note from the King of Quiz, Richard Osman himself, so I feel like I’ve been blessed.”

If you’re tuning in to Rani’s new quiz show, check out our full breakdown of The Answer Trap rules.

The Answer Trap begins on Monday 10th May 2021 at 3pm on Channel 4. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.