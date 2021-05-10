The Answer Trap rules explained for Anita Rani’s new Channel 4 show

A brand new game show starts on Channel 4 today that sees presenter Anita Rani challenge two competing teams to win as much money as possible – by avoiding some cleverly set traps.

Titled The Answer Trap, the daytime show boasts former University Challenge icon Bobby Seagull and The Cryptic Pub Quiz author Frank Paul as its question setters, with both men appearing on the show alongside Rani.

The first episode of airs today, Monday 10th May 2021 at 3pm – read on for everything you need to know about the rules before tuning in for episode one.

The Answer Trap rules explained

The game sees two teams given a series of lists, from which they simply have to place each answer into a range of relevant categories.

But there’s a twist – included among the answers are several that have been set by Bobby and Frank, with the two quizzing champs themselves competing to see who can catch out the most contestants.

Teams that are able to correctly assign answers to the categories while avoiding the traps are then given one final question – which could earn them the £10,oo0 jackpot.

Speaking about the show, Rani said: “For as long as I can remember I have loved all the classic C4 daytime quizzes, I am actually quite obsessed with them! To be the host of their latest format is a dream come true and I cannot wait to welcome you all to The Answer Trap.”

Meanwhile, OMG Entertainment’s Ed de Burgh and Ben Shephard described the show as “a great mix of fun, general knowledge, luck and devious boffinry” and Jayne Stanger, Channel 4’s commissioning editor for Daytime and Features described it as a “fantastic new format”.

The Answer Trap begins on Monday 10th May 2021 at 3pm on Channel 4. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.