Taylor Swift named youngest person on Forbes' 100 most powerful women list
The 25-year-old Shake It Off singer joins Beyonce and Angelina Jolie on the prestigious annual list which is mostly made up of politicians and businesswomen
By our mid-twenties most of us are happy if we manage to get our first job, move out of our childhood home and invest in a proper winter coat. (Maybe.) But Taylor Swift, who hit the quarter century mark on her last birthday, has bagged herself a place on Forbes' 100 most powerful women list.
The 25-year-old Shake It Off singer is the youngest person to be included on the prestigious annual ranking, joining the likes of Angela Merkel, the Queen and Hillary Clinton. Swift is 64th in a list that includes heads of state, politicians, CEOs, entrepreneurs, activists and fellow entertainers.
The "cross-genre global megastar" has made it onto the list for her huge record sales and impressive business skills. "There’s no denying that she’s one of the most significant cultural influencers of our time," Forbes said.
She's joined by fellow celebrities Ellen DeGeneres, Angelina Jolie, Shakira and Beyonce, who is the most powerful woman in entertainment, coming in at number 21.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the list for the fifth year in a row, while US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is in second place. Melinda Gates, Janet Yellen, Mary Barra, Christine Lagarde, Dilma Rousseff, Sheryl Sandberg, Susan Wojcicki and Michelle Obama make up the rest of the top 10.
