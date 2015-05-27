The "cross-genre global megastar" has made it onto the list for her huge record sales and impressive business skills. "There’s no denying that she’s one of the most significant cultural influencers of our time," Forbes said.

She's joined by fellow celebrities Ellen DeGeneres, Angelina Jolie, Shakira and Beyonce, who is the most powerful woman in entertainment, coming in at number 21.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the list for the fifth year in a row, while US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is in second place. Melinda Gates, Janet Yellen, Mary Barra, Christine Lagarde, Dilma Rousseff, Sheryl Sandberg, Susan Wojcicki and Michelle Obama make up the rest of the top 10.

