Entrepreneur Deborah Meaden will be swapping her chair in the Dragons' Den for one in the Taskmaster studio, along with Doctor Who newcomer Lenny Rush.

Also ready to perform for the Taskmaster in the one-off festive special are TV and BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball, naturist and presenter Steve Backshall and musician and artist Kojey Radical.

All five stars will face ludicrous and hilarious tasks when the special airs over the festive period, with the exact air date yet to be confirmed.

They'll be vying for Greg's praise in a bid to win the Trophy of Eyebrows.

The line-up for the celebrity special was announced after the grand final of Taskmaster season 16, which saw Sam Campbell crowned the winner.

Sam finishes the season with 161 points, just ahead of Julian Clary, who came in second with 155 points.

In third place was Susan Wokoma with a respectable 139 points and, just behind her, Sue Perkins on 137 points.

Languishing in last place was Lucy Beaumont, who finished up a dire string of performances with a total of 129 points.

Taskmaster's New Year Treat will air on Channel 4 over the festive period.

