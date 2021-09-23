Greg Davies wants Lorraine Kelly and Joanna Lumley on Taskmaster next

The list of famous faces that we would love to see appear on Taskmaster is long and we would struggle to even narrow it down to a top 20. And it would appear that someone else who is always thinking about who they could rope into appearing is the host, Greg Davies.

Ahead of the launch of the 12th series of the show, the stars have been speaking about the history of Taskmaster and what we can expect to see in the new series, and Greg was asked which faces he would like to see take part and he has a couple in mind that he has a good chance of getting – and at least one that we think may cause him some trouble.

“I’d like Lorraine Kelly to be on it” Davies admitted. “She’s such a comforting presence. It’d be good to see a different side of her. I suspect there might be an edge to her, so she’d be hilarious. It’s a great show for mischievous folk. Joanna Lumley would be great fun, get a bit of celebrity royalty on there.”

One person who he also would like to see though would certainly be quite the coup as they are actual royalty: Prince William. “It’s the modern monarchy, so why not? Obviously, the door’s closed to Harry now as he’s not an official royal anymore, but William or Charles would be more than welcome. Actually, there aren’t many situations in my life where I wouldn’t want Prince Charles involved. I honestly can’t think of any occasions where Prince Charles wouldn’t enhance my enjoyment. Not Harry though, he’s banned.”

Although he did also admit that, while he is the host, the decision of who will be joining him from week to week is one that he does not get to make alone. “You can tell when people want to be on it, but I’m just one voice. It’s a big group of people who decide.”

While Princes Charles and William may not be among them, we do know the latest celebrity Taskmaster contestants for 2021 and it includes faces such as Desiree Burch, Alan Davies and Victoria Coren Mitchell.

Taskmaster series 12 airs on Thursday’s at 9pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.