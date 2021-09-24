Taskmaster’s Greg Davies and Alex Horne apologise to fans for censored episode

Taskmaster stars Greg Davies and Alex Horne have issued apologies after a censored version of the popular comedy show was mistakenly aired on Channel 4 last night.

The series 12 premiere had been much anticipated by fans, introducing the Taskmaster 2021 line-up comprised of Alan Davies, Desiree Bunch, Guz Khan, Morgana Robinson and Victoria Coren Mitchell, as they take on absurd challenges to win a gold bust of Greg’s head.

However, viewers were puzzled to tune in and find that all of the swear words uttered in the programme had been “bleeped” over, marking a major deviation from the standard format.

The unexpected development led to outcry on social media, with many viewers expressing their disappointment in the form of angry tweets and memes.

The reaction got a response from both Taskmaster creator Horne and its ruthless presenter Davies, who explained that the censored version is intended only for viewers on All 4 and was broadcast on the main channel in error.

“Just come off stage and have been told many times that the wrong version of Taskmaster was played out,” wrote Horne. “Really sorry. Bleeped should be on All4. The normal version of this ep will be there soon. And normal service resumed next week. Thanks for understanding.”

Ah, just come off stage & have been told many times that the wrong versioning Taskmaster was played out. Really sorry. Bleeped should be on All4. The normal version of this ep will be there soon. And normal service resumed next week.



Thanks for understanding. — Alex Horne (@AlexHorne) September 23, 2021

Davies added: “So sorry the bleeped version of Taskmaster got accidentally played out tonight but I’m so delighted to see so many people livid about a lack of bad language. Normal service resumed next week.”

He tagged his tweet with “#XXXXUP”, poking fun at the censored language on the episode, but his reassurance that no permanent change has been made went down well with fans.

Morgana Robinson has secured an early lead after the first episode of Taskmaster series 12, but it remains anybody’s game with nine episodes still to come.

Taskmaster continues on Thursday 30th September at 9pm on Channel 4.