The tenth series of the show will be making the move to Channel 4 when it begins this Autumn. With American audiences now able to view previous episodes, it seems that the challenge show is only going to continue growing.

Taskmaster sees a panel of comedians handed a range of challenges by Greg Davies and his assistant (and the show's creator) Alex Horne, before Davies elects a winner for each challenge - with an overall winner crowned at the end of each series.

Previous winners of the show have included Bob Mortimer, Josh Widdicombe, Liza Tarbuck, Katherine Ryan and, most recently, Ed Gamble, while other contestants have included some of the biggest names in UK comedy.

More like this

The upcoming run will see Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring battle it out to be crowned champions - and according to Davies and Horne the change to a new channel won't change the show all that much.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Davies said, "There won't be many changes. I believe Alex promised that, when we made the decision that we would go to another channel, it's the same show.

"Obviously COVID has had a bit of an impact on the way we filmed this most recent series but the show remains the show."

Advertisement

Series 10 of Taskmaster will be broadcast on Channel 4 in Autumn 2020 - find out what else to watch with our TV Guide