Exclusive – Taskmaster star Asim Chaudhry reveals how series is filmed and which task still haunts him

Iconic series Taskmaster goes from strength to strength, with Greg Davies and Alex Horne setting ever more inspired challenges for celebrities and comedians to fathom.

But have you ever wondered how the show actually gets made?

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, series six contestant and People Just Do Nothing star has been shedding light on how the contestants film their tasks.

“I was the worst contestant but I did have an absolute amazing time on Taskmaster, I think it’s just genius,” he says. “It was such a lovely job because they literally work around you. So you could do, say, two days in a row. And then you can come back next week and do some other tasks.

“Obviously, they have an allotted time to get all the tasks done, but they were really flexible and really cool. And it doesn’t tire you out, so you kind of have the energy for all of them.”

There was us thinking the contestants recorded all the tasks on a big funday, complete with snacks and energy drinks! Asim reveals the studio days are more full-on, when the contestants come together in front of an audience.

“The more intensive thing is when you’re doing the studio show, because we filmed two episodes a night. So that could be quite long,” he says. “You do that in a week because that’s a bit more time constrained.”

Looking back at his time on the show, Asim reveals there’s one task that still keeps him up at night.

“I remember, there was just one task when I had to find my way back to the Taskmaster house. And I completely misunderstood the task. I thought it was the fastest one back wins”, he remembers. “But really it was the one who can get there slowest. Right? So I was the fastest, but for all the wrong reasons, I was a bit of an idiot. Sometimes I don’t read the rules, and I panic. And then I’m just like, ‘Come on, let’s go!’

“I think that happens a lot on Taskmaster, people don’t really read it. It’s all part of the fun!”

Channel 4 has already announced the Taskmaster series 12 line-up, which includes QI regular Alan Davies and Only Connect host Victoria Coren Mitchell.

