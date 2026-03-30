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Taskmaster legend Alex Horne reveals the "jolt" he got from seeing show's A-list Hollywood signing
The show creator hints at what's in store for the new episodes – and sets two of the contestants an eggs-tra special task.
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Published: Monday, 30 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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