While it has not been confirmed by the channel, it’s understood things are underway with the new format. Indeed, the fact that they are yet to settle on who will be the host (or hosts) makes more sense given this means they wouldn’t be needed yet. Usually they'd be in the mix filming footage for pre-recorded shows during the opening rounds.

As for who'll front the show, we’re told it's still up in the air. Last year’s hosts Rochelle Humes and Melvin Odoom remain in the mix of rumoured names, alongside former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! host Laura Whitmore and former X Factor contestant George Shelley. This Morning and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side’s Rylan Clark (also a former contestant) is also a hot favourite to join the line-up.

Celebrity guests are among plans for the new-look show, as well as chats with contestants and viewers. The idea is to make the show much more reactive and able to bounce off of the comments and trends on social media.

It also means that the show can scoop up the standout contestants – whether that’s because they sing like an angel, or cause mayhem for Cowell and co – for first interviews, rather than relying on spots on other outlets, such as Good Morning Britain.

It brings the show more in line with fellow spin-off show Britain’s Got More Talent, which this year was hailed as being just as good – and in some cases, better – than the main show itself, with unseen footage, more relaxed interaction with the judges and fun reappearances of former contestants.

And let’s face it, any opportunity to have more of the unpredictable Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger live is always a good thing. Mr Simon Cowell may want to take cover…

Xtra Factor returns to ITV2 later this year