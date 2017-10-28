But before leaving the stage, Sam asked the judges if he could do something – and with their approval, he brought his girlfriend up on stage and got down on one knee.

"Reckon I can get a yes from you?" he asked her, as the crowd, and the judges, looked on in astonishment. Check out the performance and the proposal below.

Of course, she said agreed to marry him, and despite crashing out of the competition, the 27-year-old Liverpudlian went home a happy man. If only every X Factor audition could be as heartwarming as this.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.