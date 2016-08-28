X Factor star Rebekah Ryan's 90s single was competing against George Michael's Fastlove
... and Celine Dion sang the second single she released, too
X Factor hopeful Rebekah Ryan revealed she had a single out in the 90s during her audition tonight and while she was a bit down on it charting 'at 26 or 28' (it was the former) she had a tough crowd to compete with.
Yep, when You Lift Me Up made it into the Top 40 in 1996 (she was signed to MCA Records at the time) just a little number - Fastlove by George Michael - was Number One. Gina G's Ooh Ahh... Just A Little Bit was at #2 and Mark Morrison's Return of the Mack was at #3.
26 sounds pretty good to us.
Rebekah released another single Just A Little Bit Of Love later the same year, which didn't have quite the same chart success reaching #51. But, to put this one into context too, Wannabe by Spice Girls was at Number One at the time.
Exactly.
Even without a Number One there was good news: Celine Dion went on to release the track the following year on her fifth studio album Let's Talk About Love. And if Celine thinks it's a good track, then it's a damn good track.
Rebekah has returned to X Factor after trying out in 2007. She was among the final twelve in the Overs category at Bootcamp but didn't progress past this stage.
The X Factor returns next Saturday and Sunday on ITV