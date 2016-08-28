26 sounds pretty good to us.

Rebekah released another single Just A Little Bit Of Love later the same year, which didn't have quite the same chart success reaching #51. But, to put this one into context too, Wannabe by Spice Girls was at Number One at the time.

Exactly.

Even without a Number One there was good news: Celine Dion went on to release the track the following year on her fifth studio album Let's Talk About Love. And if Celine thinks it's a good track, then it's a damn good track.

Rebekah has returned to X Factor after trying out in 2007. She was among the final twelve in the Overs category at Bootcamp but didn't progress past this stage.

