But when it came down to it, the Prize Fight – which saw acts who were not in danger sing songs the audience had already heard – left many viewers unimpressed, labelling it "pointless", "boring" and "a waste of time.

So, is it going to be making a return to the live shows for 2018? Or will it be written off as a learning experience?

RadioTimes.com asked X Factor host Dermot O'Leary for his thoughts...

"I'm not sure," said Dermot. "I think Simon [Cowell] said it wouldn’t – I don’t know...

"I mean look, it’s a little caveat really," he added. "It’s important for the contestants, but the most important thing is to get through to next week. It might make a comeback, it might not. The thing about the show is that we’re all open to trying things. Some things work, some things don’t work. We don’t fall on our swords about it – it’s not the end of the world."

Reading between the lines, it sounds like the Prize Fight might be quietly retired – but we'll have to wait and see to be sure.

In the meantime, are there any other formats Dermot would bring back if he had his way? Apparently he'd like to see the return of the equally controversial Jukebox back. We think you're on your own there, Derm...

The X Factor continues Saturdays and Sundays on ITV