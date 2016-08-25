And while Dermot has ruled out stripping off for the live episodes, he tells RadioTimes.com that the Judges' Houses section – where contestants jet off somewhere hot and sultry – could be the right time.

“You’ve got a very short window because it can only be Judges’ Houses," says Dermot. "I can’t present in pants on the live shows..."

So just how many viewers would need to tune in to one of the earlier episodes of X Factor to get Dermot down to his smalls (or perhaps even to try to outdo guest judge Sinitta and her leaf bikini)?

"I’ll take 10 or 11 [million] and I’m there," said Dermot.

X Factor starts this weekend, people – you know what you have to do...

The X Factor is on Saturday 27th August and Sunday 28th August at 8pm