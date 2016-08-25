X Factor host Dermot O'Leary ready to 'do a Lineker' and present in his pants...
If enough people tune in, the returning host has pledged to strip off for Judges' Houses...
Gary Lineker may have started a minor trend... After the Match of the Day host make good on his promise to present the show in his underpants if Leicester won the title, another star presenter could be set to follow in his (bare) footsteps...
Dermot O'Leary, who returns to front the new series of The X Factor this weekend, says he'll do the same if enough viewers tune in to watch the show...
And while Dermot has ruled out stripping off for the live episodes, he tells RadioTimes.com that the Judges' Houses section – where contestants jet off somewhere hot and sultry – could be the right time.
“You’ve got a very short window because it can only be Judges’ Houses," says Dermot. "I can’t present in pants on the live shows..."
So just how many viewers would need to tune in to one of the earlier episodes of X Factor to get Dermot down to his smalls (or perhaps even to try to outdo guest judge Sinitta and her leaf bikini)?
"I’ll take 10 or 11 [million] and I’m there," said Dermot.
X Factor starts this weekend, people – you know what you have to do...
The X Factor is on Saturday 27th August and Sunday 28th August at 8pm