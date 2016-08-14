Gary Lineker actually presented Match of The Day in his undies and Twitter couldn't cope
Are boxers/shorts really pants? How buff is Mr Lineker? And various other musings from the Twittersphere...
When everyone thought there was no way Leicester City could stay at the top of the Premier League Gary Lineker made a promise to present Match of the Day in his underpants, and last night he made good on it.
Twitter absolutely erupted as the football pundit and presenter appeared on BBC1 wearing nothing but a pair of white Leicester City boxer shorts.
Or were they boxer shorts? Were boxer shorts really pants?
Be careful what you wish for Dermz... we may have to start a hashtag campaign.
As the night wore on (and Gary wore next to nothing), viewers enjoyed watching his fellow pundits play along as though nothing had changed on set.
There was also widespread admiration for Lineker's lean physique.
And when it was all over, he knew just what to do.