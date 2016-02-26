Sinitta in a leaf bikini steals the show in Who Shot Simon Cowell? sketch
Sinitta's a prime suspect in the Ant and Dec comedy detective drama and you can't miss her in this classic X Factor get up
Sinitta has dusted off the leaf bikini for Saturday Night Takeaway comedy sketch Who Shot Simon Cowell? and totally stolen the show.
The skit, masterminded by Broadchurch writer and soon-to-be Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall, will play out over five weeks and will give viewers plenty of famous suspects to consider, from Piers Morgan to Amanda Holden to the show's hosts Ant and Dec themselves.
While we're certainly concerned about who decided to bump off the music mogul (we've got our Sherlock thinking caps on to figure out whodunnit) we can't help but be a little distracted by Sinitta.
Just look at those leaves, first seen at X Factor Judges' Houses in 2009.
An ordinary cocktail dress just won't do.
She appears to have been getting more than a bit merry on the booze. And given she didn't get to be at Judges' Houses this year in yet another bonkers outfit, she's high on our list of possible Cowell killers in this sketch.
Meanwhile, Louis Walsh has also popped his head above the parapet. When fellow party-goer Craig David asks whether he's bought Cowell a gift, Louis Walsh says: "I've got something for Simon, don't you worry about that."
Is Louis set for a grilling from the detectives? Or Is Craig David just trying to distract us from his own guilt? Only time will tell.
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway continues Saturday at 7:00pm on ITV