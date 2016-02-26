While we're certainly concerned about who decided to bump off the music mogul (we've got our Sherlock thinking caps on to figure out whodunnit) we can't help but be a little distracted by Sinitta.

Just look at those leaves, first seen at X Factor Judges' Houses in 2009.

An ordinary cocktail dress just won't do.

She appears to have been getting more than a bit merry on the booze. And given she didn't get to be at Judges' Houses this year in yet another bonkers outfit, she's high on our list of possible Cowell killers in this sketch.

Meanwhile, Louis Walsh has also popped his head above the parapet. When fellow party-goer Craig David asks whether he's bought Cowell a gift, Louis Walsh says: "I've got something for Simon, don't you worry about that."

Is Louis set for a grilling from the detectives? Or Is Craig David just trying to distract us from his own guilt? Only time will tell.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway continues Saturday at 7:00pm on ITV