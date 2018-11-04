Here are the tracks the no doubt terrifyingly attired contestants will be singing...

Girls

Bella Penfold – In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

Molly Scott – Toxic – Britney Spears

Scarlett Lee – I Put a Spell on You – Annie Lennox (Iza version)

Shan Ako – The Sound of Silence – Simon and Garfunkel

Groups

Acacia and Aaliyah – Jump – Kriss Kross

Misunderstood – Thriller – Michael Jackson

United Vibe – Bleeding Love – Leona Lewis

Overs

Danny Tetley – Who Wants to Live Forever – Queen

Giovanni Spano – Live and Let Die – Paul McCartney

Boys

Anthony Russell – Demons – Imagine Dragon

Brendan Murray – Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer

Dalton Harris – Creep– Radiohead

The X Factor is on ITV on Saturday 3rd November at 8:35pm and Sunday 4th at 8:30pm