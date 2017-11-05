However, host Dermot O'Leary has now revealed that two acts will be leaving next Saturday night and a further two acts will then also be eliminated on the Sunday night.

That means that a total of four acts will be exiting the competition next weekend, cutting the total number of finalists down from 12 to just eight.

It was also revealed that following Express Yourself and Latino Week, next weekend's theme will be the songs of George Michael.

This weekend's show saw a sing-off between Rak-Su and Kevin Davy White after both acts received the largest number of votes from the public across the weekend.

Leon Mallett and Tracyleanne Jefford were the two singers from Louis Walsh's Boys category and Nicole Scherzinger's Overs category who won the fewest number of votes and were instantly eliminated.

The X Factor airs next Saturday and Sunday on ITV.