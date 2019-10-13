The X Factor: Celebrity sees The Chase's Jenny Ryan blow viewers away
The Vixen's powerful vocals were unleashed on a cover of Queen's Somebody to Love
ITV's new celeb-skewed version of The X Factor launched last night (12th October) and while reactions were somewhat mixed, one performance received rave reviews across the board.
The Chase quizzer Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan left both the judges and viewers at home stunned with a powerful performance of Queen's ‘Somebody To Love’.
Fans on Twitter were raving about Ryan's performance, with some even earmarking her as a potential winner of the series – who, don't forget, will actually land a record contract with Simon Cowell's label.
Ryan took to Twitter after her performance had aired to thanks fans for their support, joking that her phone had "melted due to notification overload".
The X Factor: Celebrity's first episode also saw performances from double act (Brendan) Cole and (Jeremy Edwards), rugby-playing trio Try Star (geddit?) and The Islanders, made up of Love Island's Wes Nelson, Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott and Eyal Booker.
Some viewers were left a little confused, though, by the inclusion of Glee's Kevin McHale in a show ostensibly for celebrities not known for their singing ability. (McHale did, after all, rise to fame on a show which required him to sing, quite a bit, and has performed in spin-off concert tours.)
McHale actually put out his debut solo EP, Boy, in June of this year. Still, we're sure having Cowell's backing wouldn't hurt his career if he were to emerge as The X Factor: Celebrity's winner...
The X Factor: Celebrity continues next Saturday on ITV.