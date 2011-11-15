X Factor 2011 Christmas single cover art unveiled
Wishing on a Star will feature JLS and One Direction in addition to the finalists
If you’re one of the two or three people who still buy CD singles, expect to see this cover image bearing down on you from the racks of your local record store later this month (assuming it hasn’t closed down by then).
Yes, this is the artwork that’ll be adorning The X Factor Finalists’ take on Wishing on a Star, which will hopefully raise a shedload of dosh for ACT & Children’s Hospices UK. And the cover’s quite apt, featuring a star made out of children’s drawings.
More excitingly, the single doesn't just feature the cream of this year’s X Factor crop, but also two of the show’s most successful alumni, in the forms of boy bands JLS and One Direction.
A Cowell spokesman explained the media mogul’s keenness to maximise sales, saying: “As Simon has a personal involvement in this year's charity he has asked two of the country's biggest acts to make this X Factor charity single the biggest of the year.
"He asked One Direction and JLS to sing on the track to give the song something extra special - and encourage all their fans to buy the single and raise lots of money for the charity."
Can’t say fairer than that, really. The record will be available to buy and download from 20 November.