More excitingly, the single doesn't just feature the cream of this year’s X Factor crop, but also two of the show’s most successful alumni, in the forms of boy bands JLS and One Direction.

A Cowell spokesman explained the media mogul’s keenness to maximise sales, saying: “As Simon has a personal involvement in this year's charity he has asked two of the country's biggest acts to make this X Factor charity single the biggest of the year.

"He asked One Direction and JLS to sing on the track to give the song something extra special - and encourage all their fans to buy the single and raise lots of money for the charity."

Can’t say fairer than that, really. The record will be available to buy and download from 20 November.