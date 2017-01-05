Speaking to Radiotimes.com on the red carpet for the launch of the ITV show, the Black Eyed Peas frontman said: “We’re not competing against Gary Barlow. If this was an all guys show then we would be competing against Gary Barlow, but because of our amazing female singers we’re not competing. It just so happens that we’re on around a similar time.”

Talent show fans, cancel the meal you had planned with mum on Saturday night and prepare to mute your phone: two singing contests, The Voice UK and Let it Shine, are both starting this weekend. But there’s just a small problem: they're on at the same time.

Gary Barlow’s search for the stars of a Take That musical starts at 7pm on BBC1, overlapping for 25 minutes with ITV’s new version of The Voice, starting at 8pm. But despite this massive schedule clash, longest-serving Voice UK coach will.i.am says there’s no rivalry between the shows.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet for the launch of the ITV show, the Black Eyed Peas frontman said: “We’re not competing against Gary Barlow. If this was an all guys show then we would be competing against Gary Barlow, but because of our amazing female singers we’re not competing. It just so happens that we’re on around a similar time.”

But the rapper couldn’t resist a little dig at Let it Shine: “Because we’re on later, it’s like a concert: you go and see the headliner.”

Take that, Gary!

Gary Barlow recently told Radiotimes.com that although he was aware of the clash “The Voice will be the same as us – you put your head down and you concentrate on your TV show and making it as good as you can. It’s the same with records. If you’re looking left to see what Coldplay and One Direction are doing, you’re not focusing on your own project. You have to be head and shoulders in this.”

So, why might each show win the battle of the ratings? Well, The Voice has changed a fair bit since it was aired on the BBC. For starters, the show’s got a new coaching panel: Tom Jones is returning and US superstar Jennifer Hudson and Bush singer Gavin Rossdale are making their debuts. And, if this sways you, thecoaches are confident that this year The Voice will (finally) produce a breakout singer.

Gavin Rossdale told Radiotimes.com “one flat out star” had joined Team Gavin during the show’s blind audition stage that was recorded late last year. will.i.am also added there were three singers on this year's The Voice "better than anyone on the radio today".

And in the blue corner… Let it Shine will be presented by Graham Norton and former Bake Off star Mel Giedroyc. Gary Barlow’s heading the judging panel of Martin Kemp, Dannii Minogue and a guest judge, which includes the likes of Glee and Dreamgirls star Amber Riley. It’s also got a quirky gimmick where contestants have to earn a certain amount of ‘stars’ to see themselves through in the next round.

And so, the lines have been drawn: let the battle of Saturday night TV commence!

The Voice UK launches on ITV, Saturday 7 January at 8pm. Let it Shine launches on BBC1, Saturday 7 January at 7pm