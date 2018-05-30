DMU Gospel Choir

The gospel choir last sang a medley of “I Will Follow Him/ Oh Happy Day”.

Acrocadabra

The dance group from Birmingham are aged between nine and 17 and perform a dance and acrobatics routine with some magic tricks.

Mr Uekusa

Mr Uekusa performs table cloth tricks whilst naked. Because why not.

Aleksandar Mileusnic

The 23-year-old council worker and singer from Stevenage performed a swing version of Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes.

Robert White

The music teacher from West Sussex performs musical comedy.

This group of dancers are aged between 10 -24 years old. The group performed a dance with wheelchairs to help one of the members, Hollie Booth, get back into dancing following injuries she sustained during the Manchester terror attack in 2017.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals are Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV