Who made it through Bootcamp to The X Factor's Six Chair Challenge?
Here are all the singers who got through both stages of Bootcamp and have made it to next week's Six Chair Challenge
Over two nights of Bootcamp, The X Factor whittled down its singers drastically.
There were tears, tantrums and some rather dramatic exits as the acts first fought their way through a group performance before performing live for judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger and a crowd of 4,000 people at Wembley Arena.
Here are all the singers and acts who got a big yes on Sunday night's show and were sent through to next weekend's Six Chair Challenge:
Matt Linnen, 28, Southend-On-Sea - performed If I Were A Boy by Beyoncé
Shanaya Atkinson-Jones, 19, County Durham - performed Dance With My Father by Luther Vandross
Alisah Bonaobra, 22, Philippines - performed Defying Gravity from Wicked
Sean and Conor Price, 17 and 15, Ireland – performed Sing by Ed Sheeran
Jack Mason, 18, Aldershot - performed It's A Man's Man's Man's World by James Brown
The Cutkelvins, group with members Jay, Shereen and Kay, Lanark – performed Get Down On It by Kool and The Gang
Gary Barker, 29, Liverpool - performed Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton
Holly Tandy, 16, Yorkshire - performed Sign of the Times by Harry Styles
Berget Lewis, 45, Amsterdam - performed A Song For You by Donny Hathaway
Benji Matthews, 17 - performed original song, Sweet
Georgina Panton, 20, Birmingham - performed Sweet Dreams by Beyoncé
Scarlett Lee, 19, Surrey - performed Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me by Elton John
Anthony Russell, 27, Liverpool - performed Runnin' by Naughty Boy ft Beyoncé [Anthony has since pulled out of The X Factor but is still appearing in upcoming episodes]
Rak-Su, group with members Ashley, Miles, Jamal and Mustafa from Watford - performed original song Knock, Knock
Tracey Leanne Jefford, 34, Middlesex - performed Be My Baby by The Ronettes
Slavko Kalezić, 31, Montenegro - performed Where Have You Been by Rihanna
Deanna, 22, Anguilla - performed Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran
Taliah Dalorto, 19, Essex - performed Take Me Home by Jess Glynne
Nicole Caldwell, 27, Paisley - performed f I Ain’t Got You by Alicia Keys
Grace Davies, 20, Blackburn - performed original song Don't Go
The X Factor continues next Saturday and Sunday on ITV