Here are all the singers and acts who got a big yes on Sunday night's show and were sent through to next weekend's Six Chair Challenge:

Matt Linnen, 28, Southend-On-Sea - performed If I Were A Boy by Beyoncé

Shanaya Atkinson-Jones, 19, County Durham - performed Dance With My Father by Luther Vandross

More like this

Alisah Bonaobra, 22, Philippines - performed Defying Gravity from Wicked

Sean and Conor Price, 17 and 15, Ireland – performed Sing by Ed Sheeran

Jack Mason, 18, Aldershot - performed It's A Man's Man's Man's World by James Brown

The Cutkelvins, group with members Jay, Shereen and Kay, Lanark – performed Get Down On It by Kool and The Gang

Gary Barker, 29, Liverpool - performed Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton

Holly Tandy, 16, Yorkshire - performed Sign of the Times by Harry Styles

Berget Lewis, 45, Amsterdam - performed A Song For You by Donny Hathaway

Benji Matthews, 17 - performed original song, Sweet

Georgina Panton, 20, Birmingham - performed Sweet Dreams by Beyoncé

Scarlett Lee, 19, Surrey - performed Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me by Elton John

Anthony Russell, 27, Liverpool - performed Runnin' by Naughty Boy ft Beyoncé [Anthony has since pulled out of The X Factor but is still appearing in upcoming episodes]

Rak-Su, group with members Ashley, Miles, Jamal and Mustafa from Watford - performed original song Knock, Knock

Tracey Leanne Jefford, 34, Middlesex - performed Be My Baby by The Ronettes

Slavko Kalezić, 31, Montenegro - performed Where Have You Been by Rihanna

Deanna, 22, Anguilla - performed Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

Taliah Dalorto, 19, Essex - performed Take Me Home by Jess Glynne

Nicole Caldwell, 27, Paisley - performed f I Ain’t Got You by Alicia Keys

Grace Davies, 20, Blackburn - performed original song Don't Go

Advertisement

The X Factor continues next Saturday and Sunday on ITV