Then a 17-year-old gobby teenager, Simon, Sharon and Louis clearly don't remember him when he returns, but we've no idea how they could forget this.

Saying he's going to "smash [the auditions'] head in" has to be a highlight, as does: "They call me Tight-o, because back in junior school I was tight with my sweets. That's why they call me Tight-o, man."

So hard. Almost as hard as then-Xtra Factor presenter Fearne Cotton's voice over. "Innit".

Anyway, after singing Somewhere Beyond the Sea the first time around Simon Cowell said: “I didn’t like it. I think you need singing lessons” while Sharon said he had "great likability".

X Factor contestant Anthony Russell in 2017 – recognise him?

He got three yeses then, but will Anthony do even better this time around?

The X Factor starts on Saturday 2nd September at 8pm on ITV