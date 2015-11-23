"There are a few contenders," she says. "Peter Andre can obviously dance, but I wonder if he has the necessary diversity. Helen George is a beautiful dancer. As is Katie Derham, though Anton must be careful to give her enough dance content."

That's three possible champions, but Bussell hasn't finished. "Then there's the lovely Kellie Bright – a good all-rounder. And who knows what Jay McGuinness still has in store?"

Spare a thought for poor Anita Rani and Georgia May Foote – the only two competitors not to make it onto Darcey's bumper shortlist of potential winners.

The Strictly judge also spoke of being criticised for coming across "a bit too sympathetic" towards the celebrity dancers, but added: "I value the fact that those people are putting their heart into something that probably doesn't come naturally to them.

"Craig says I'm rubbing off on him: he's worried he's getting a bit soft in his old age."

