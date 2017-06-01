Reuben Gray

Does Reuben Gray have all the makings of a new star? This 16-year-old singer songwriter performed an original composition Lifeline in the audition, with Simon Cowell telling him, "You've got talent, you really have."

The Pensionalities

This duo (Malcolm and Henry, classic old men names) were formerly known as The Pensionaires. Both in their eighties, the OAPs charmed the judges with their Frank Sinatra duet.

Ryan Tracey

Can Ryan Tracey top his audition? Last time he was on the BGT stage he broke a Guinness world record for making five balloon structures – blindfolded. That's a lot to live up to.

Paws With Soul

Paws With Soul may have been inspired by the dancing Stormtroopers who won Simon Cowell's favour in last year's show, and by the judges' love of dog acts. Put those together and what do you get? A bunch of dancers grooving along to Bruno Mars while wearing cat and dog masks and smart suits.

John Parnell

John Parnell is otherwise known as Hoop Guy ("I'm a guy and I hoop"). A retired computer guy, he can do some interesting things with hula hoops. His big dream is to "teach the world to hoop".

MerseyGirls (formerly Just Us)

One of the most emotional moments of the series so far came when dancer Julie Carlile revealed she has scoliosis (a curvature of the spine), and needs an operation which will leave her unable to dance again. The five friends earned Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer with their impressive performance to Fight Song, and if they win they'll put the prize money towards pioneering surgery which could help Julia one day return to the stage. Their name has been changed from Just Us to MerseyGirls.

Jonny Awsum

Comedian Jonny Awsum, who enlisted Ant and Dec into his musical act, has teased that his second act will be "bigger" and "completely different". The first time around he created a musical number live on stage, building up and up until he had a whole chorus line going.

Angelicus Celtis

These Welsh schoolgirls were inspired by their teacher Mr Williams, who has recently been injured in a terrible accident. At the auditions they delivered a beautiful performance of Nessun Dorma. Could they be the first choir to make it into this year's final?

The fourth Britain's Got Talent semi-final airs on ITV 7.30-9pm, with the results show at 9.30-10pm