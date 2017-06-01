Britain's Got Talent judges lose the plot as Simon Cowell goes loopy for 'Hoop Guy'
The latest act on Britain's Got Talent had all four judges in a spin
After four weeks of auditions, it looks like the Britain’s Got Talent judges have got cabin fever.
We honestly don’t know where to start with this clip from Saturday’s BGT. Simon Cowell running around the stage like Benny Hill, nearly tripping up in the process? Alesha Dixon hula hooping? David Walliams trying to tip Simon out of his chair as he forces him up on to the stage?
After a couple of weeks of very sensible acts and plenty of yeses being thrown around, we're now back to watching the likes of Hoop Guy – not that we're complaining.
Real name John Parnell, ‘Hoop Guy’ has his own hooping business (it’s a thing, OK?) and you can even hire him to hoop at your wedding.
He also wrote his own song to accompany his act, inventively titled Hoop Guy. Honestly, once you hear it you’ll be singing it to yourself for days afterwards. Be warned before you watch the clip above…
Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday 6 May at 8pm on ITV.