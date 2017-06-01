After a couple of weeks of very sensible acts and plenty of yeses being thrown around, we're now back to watching the likes of Hoop Guy – not that we're complaining.

Real name John Parnell, ‘Hoop Guy’ has his own hooping business (it’s a thing, OK?) and you can even hire him to hoop at your wedding.

He also wrote his own song to accompany his act, inventively titled Hoop Guy. Honestly, once you hear it you’ll be singing it to yourself for days afterwards. Be warned before you watch the clip above…

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday 6 May at 8pm on ITV.