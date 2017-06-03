“We do wish we could’ve stayed as Just Us but you have to stick to the rules,” explains Alice. “We were panicking a bit that people aren’t really going to know who we are – we’ll come on in the semis and they’ll be like ‘Who’s MerseyGirls?’ but at the same time, if they make it clear it doesn’t really matter at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile Julia also says that she is “a little bit worried” about people not knowing who the girls are with the name change.

“We had a brainstorm and we came up with a couple of ideas,” adds Poppy. “People might be like ‘Who are they?’ but we’ll just have to make our performance good enough for people to remember us.”

“We went through loads – Inspire, Ignite, Limitless – and they were all taken by companies already,” continues Julia. “Then we finally settled on MerseyGirls. At first we were like ‘Oh, is MerseyGirls a bit cringey?’ and then we were like ‘Oh it’s OK, it’s like Jersery Boys!’”

“We did like Just Us because it was our original name,” explains Becky. “But we do also like MerseyGirls – because we’re just five girls who like to dance who are from Merseyside!”

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.