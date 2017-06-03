Britain’s Got Talent dancers MerseyGirls reveal worries over changing their name from Just Us
The Golden Buzzer girls also tell RadioTimes.com about the names they rejected ahead of the BGT live semi-finals
Britain’s Got Talent dance group Just Us have had to change their name to MerseyGirls.
The Golden Buzzer act, who were chosen by Alesha Dixon to go straight through to the live semi-finals next week, spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the new identity of the troupe following their discovery that a company had already registered the name Just Us.
“We do wish we could’ve stayed as Just Us but you have to stick to the rules,” explains Alice. “We were panicking a bit that people aren’t really going to know who we are – we’ll come on in the semis and they’ll be like ‘Who’s MerseyGirls?’ but at the same time, if they make it clear it doesn’t really matter at the end of the day.”
Meanwhile Julia also says that she is “a little bit worried” about people not knowing who the girls are with the name change.
“We had a brainstorm and we came up with a couple of ideas,” adds Poppy. “People might be like ‘Who are they?’ but we’ll just have to make our performance good enough for people to remember us.”
“We went through loads – Inspire, Ignite, Limitless – and they were all taken by companies already,” continues Julia. “Then we finally settled on MerseyGirls. At first we were like ‘Oh, is MerseyGirls a bit cringey?’ and then we were like ‘Oh it’s OK, it’s like Jersery Boys!’”
“We did like Just Us because it was our original name,” explains Becky. “But we do also like MerseyGirls – because we’re just five girls who like to dance who are from Merseyside!”
