Rumour has it that there are going to be six weeks of live shows, and the final for this year has already been confirmed as Saturday 2nd December.

A quick bit of maths means that we should be seeing the first live show of 2017 on Saturday October 28, although this is yet to be 100% confirmed.

We've already found out that some of the gimmicks have been done away for the show this year, as Dermot O'Leary and The X Factor judges talked to RadioTimes.com about the shake-up in the format and how they felt about the Jukebox being ditched in 2017:

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV